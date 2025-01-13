CLASS ACT - Staff and pupils at St Paul's C of E Primary School, Goose Green, Wigan.CLASS ACT - Staff and pupils at St Paul's C of E Primary School, Goose Green, Wigan.
Goose Green St Paul's CE Primary: Class Act

By Michelle Adamson
Published 13th Jan 2025, 04:55 BST
Pupils at St Paul’s CE Primary School, Goose Green, have come back after the Christmas break raring to go, despite the snowy and icy conditions.

Headteacher Adam Rigby said: “Children love coming to school and our welcoming staff make the learning exciting and meaningful. We have designed our Curriculum of GRACE to help children to learn to be the best that they can be, have high aspirations and to be welcoming to everyone. If anyone would like to visit our lovely school, please contact the school office – you are welcome anytime.”

P.E. is fun at St Paul’s. Our class teachers show us different ways to stay fit and healthy and we have a sport’s coach who teaches fun lessons every week. We also have movement breaks during lessons to help us concentrate on our learning.

P.E. is fun at St Paul's. Our class teachers show us different ways to stay fit and healthy and we have a sport's coach who teaches fun lessons every week. We also have movement breaks during lessons to help us concentrate on our learning.

CLASS ACT - Staff and pupils at St Paul's C of E Primary School, Goose Green, Wigan.

CLASS ACT - Staff and pupils at St Paul's C of E Primary School, Goose Green, Wigan.

CLASS ACT - Staff and pupils at St Paul's C of E Primary School, Goose Green, Wigan.

