Great GCSE successes in 2025 at Lowton Church of England High School
Over 55% of all grades were at least a strong pass (grade 5 or higher) and 25% were at the highest grades. These excellent grades were matched with many students making excellent progress across a wide range of subjects.
In addition to the great Year 11 results, most Year 10 students at Lowton also sit one GCSE, in Religious Studies. An amazing 40% got the highest grades (grades 7 to 9) and a sensational 25 students achieved grade 9s – a year early!
We are particularly proud of our students’ strong performances and excellent progress across the full range of subjects. Mrs Galbraith, Headteacher, said, “These results are testament to the dedication and hard work of staff at Lowton, supported by families at home, and we can be extremely proud in celebrating the talents of all our students. I am delighted that our students are well placed to go on to further success in their life after Lowton. They have shown that great things can be achieved if you work hard.”
More images are available via the school website at: Lowton Church of England High School - Great GCSE successes in 2025