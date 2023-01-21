Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham attends ceremony for new school building in Wigan borough

“Long live Freddies!” That was the message from Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham as he attended an event to mark progress on the construction of a new school building.

Mr Burnham laid a brick and signed steel on the building at Fred Longworth High School in Tyldesley, along with staff and pupils.

Construction work is well under way on the £24m project and it is expected to be completed by the autumn.

The school site on Printshop Lane is being redeveloped, with the demolition of existing buildings and creation of new facilities, as well as the replacement and relocation of sports pitches, landscaping and car parking provision.

There will be a host of new facilities for pupils, including a sports hall and dance studios, while the school will also open for community use.

It is one of 50 schools across the country being transformed with new, modern, energy-efficient buildings through the Government’s 10-year school rebuilding programme.

Fred Longworth High School The Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham attends an event to mark the progress of the new school building at Fred Longworth High School, Tyldesley.

Fred Longworth High School The Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham laid a brick in the new building.

Fred Longworth High School The Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham, laid a brick and signed steel on the building, along with staff and pupils from the school.

The steel frame of the new school building.