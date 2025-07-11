A Wigan man whose son’s drowning death has sparked a safety campaign has spoken of his fears and dismay as more teens take to open water during the latest heat wave.

Alex Crook, 15, lost his life when wading in the waters of Scotman’s Flash last September.

Since then his father Neil has dedicated his time to educating other youngsters against the perils of swimming in ponds, meres and canals and is fund-raising to pay for new warning signage to be put up at trouble spots.

But a picture has been published on the Standish Community Facebook page showing young boys, who have flouted the danger notices, swimming in Worthington Lakes.

A resident, who posted the image, wrote: "Do young lads not know the dangers?”

She clearly tried warning them off because she said she was given a “whole load of verbal abuse.”

Mr Crook said: “It is getting to the point now that I am getting anxious every time the weather gets hot.

"There was another heat wave a couple of months ago and we were told there were youngsters in Scotman’s Flash near to where Alex died.

"They should see Alex’s grave and then maybe they would realise the dangers.

"At that age they think they are invincible and that it will happen to someone else, and some are contrary and so will do things just because they’ve been told not to. And they do it for the thrill of it.

"I’m not saying that someone is going to die in this latest hot spell but it could happen. No doubt that quarry at Appley Bridge will be packed out again this weekend.

"People don’t realise just how cold open water can be. It might be warm enough on the surface when the weather is hot but further down it can be very cold indeed.

"The guy who dived in trying to save Alex – Dan Gilboa – is a strong swimmer but he said that the water was ‘Baltic’ when he dived it and it was difficult swimming even for him.”

Neil is aiming to raise £10,000 in Alex’s name to pay for signage, lifebelts and throw lines to be placed at open water hotspots for swimming.

There are two fund-raisers coming up over the summer which Neil hopes will take them to the target and then allow them to start spending the money.

The first is a football tournament taking place at Laithwaite Park football hub between 5.30pm and 7.30pm on Wednesday July 23. It is being organised in conjunction with Wigan Athletic Community Trust, and Lancashire Fire and Rescue will be in attendance giving warnings about swimming in open water.

Then at 6.30pm on Saturday August 16 there will be a charity night at Wigan Cricket Club. Further details will be released later.