HAPPY MEMORIES: pictures of the former Low Hall CP School, Platt Bridge, over the decades

It’s almost 20 years since Low Hall Community (previously County) Primary School in Platt Bridge closed its doors for the last time.
But memories for many of its former pupils and staff live on, and this collection of pictures from the Wigan Today archive of the Dower Street school over the decades should revive a few of them.
1. Low Hall pupils raise funds for the Blue Peter Cambodia Fund in 1979
. Photo: STAFF
2. Pupil Shineece Pemberton, wanted to get ahead with her Chinese studies and she certainly did with this dragon head during a special Chinese Day celebrating their New Year with dance, cooking and caligraphy in January 2001.
. Photo: Frank Orrell
3. Low Hall head Jim Holian with pupils Jack Benson, Matthew Ashton, Bethany Mather, Lauren Finch and George Archer being filmed by Encams for a promotional video about eco-schools
. Photo: Frank Orrell
4. Four pupils at Low Hall Community Primary school raised over £130 in aid for the indian Earthquake disaster after a non-school uniform day and a chocolate raffle. Pictured from left are; Rachel Knight, Jenna Hilton, Nathan Sargent and Toni Molyneux who thought of the idea
. Photo: PAUL SIMPSON