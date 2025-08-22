Hawkley Hall High students pictured on GCSE results day

By Charles Graham
Published 22nd Aug 2025, 12:30 BST
Wigan’s Hawkley Hall High was a sea of smiles as students picked up their GCSE results yesterday (Thursday August 22).

A school spokesperson said: “It was a pleasure to welcome back all of our year 11 students and celebrate them receiving their results. So many happy faces, individual success stories and exciting futures awaiting. They are all fully deserved and we are so proud of everyone.”

Hawkley Hall High friends celebrate

1. GCSEs

Hawkley Hall High friends celebrate Photo: Hawkley Hall High

Photo Sales
Hawkley Hall High: smiles all round

2. GCSEs

Hawkley Hall High: smiles all round Photo: Hawkley Hall High

Photo Sales
Hawkley Hall High: a student proudly holding her certificate

3. GCSEs

Hawkley Hall High: a student proudly holding her certificate Photo: Hawkley Hall High

Photo Sales
Hawkley Hall High: girl power

4. GCSEs

Hawkley Hall High: girl power Photo: Hawkley Hall High

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Wigan
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice