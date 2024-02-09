News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING

Headteacher hails 'outstanding achievement' as school is named one of the best in the country for phonics

A school has proved it is one of the best in the country when it comes to phonics.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 9th Feb 2024, 12:30 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Education minister Damian Hinds sent a letter to Billinge Chapel End Primary School to congratulate staff and pupils on achieving 100 per cent in year one phonics screening in 2023.

The result places the school in the top one per cent of all primary schools in England for phonics and early reading.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Headteacher Craig Hewitt said: “To be placed in the top one per cent of primary schools in the country is an outstanding achievement. We have a keen focus on phonics and early reading here at Chapel End and believe that reading is the key to unlocking so many subjects across the curriculum.

Most Popular
Pupils at Billinge Chapel End Primary School celebrate after learning it is in the top one per cent of primary schools in England for phonics and early readingPupils at Billinge Chapel End Primary School celebrate after learning it is in the top one per cent of primary schools in England for phonics and early reading
Pupils at Billinge Chapel End Primary School celebrate after learning it is in the top one per cent of primary schools in England for phonics and early reading

"I am very proud of the pupils, staff and families who have all worked together to achieve this success for the school.”

The school is hosting phonics workshops for families in the area at 9.15am on Monday, March 18 and Friday, March 22.

Related topics:England