Headteacher hails 'outstanding achievement' as school is named one of the best in the country for phonics
Education minister Damian Hinds sent a letter to Billinge Chapel End Primary School to congratulate staff and pupils on achieving 100 per cent in year one phonics screening in 2023.
The result places the school in the top one per cent of all primary schools in England for phonics and early reading.
Headteacher Craig Hewitt said: “To be placed in the top one per cent of primary schools in the country is an outstanding achievement. We have a keen focus on phonics and early reading here at Chapel End and believe that reading is the key to unlocking so many subjects across the curriculum.
"I am very proud of the pupils, staff and families who have all worked together to achieve this success for the school.”
The school is hosting phonics workshops for families in the area at 9.15am on Monday, March 18 and Friday, March 22.