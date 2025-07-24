Councillors intrigued by an old wall at a school are appealing for information about its history.

Chris Ready and Ron Conway were fascinated by the wall during a visit to St David’s Haigh and Aspull CE Primary School.

They believe it may have historical significance, possibly linked to Haigh Hall or the original estate boundaries, and was dismantled and rebuilt during the construction of the Valentine’s building.

They are seeking information about the wall, memories of the school’s redevelopment and any photographs, stories or documents.

Councillors Ron Conway and Chris Ready want to find out about this old wall at St David's Haigh and Aspull CE Primary School

Coun Ready said: “Any information would be great – pardon the pun, but we’ve hit a brick wall on this one! History is so important to us all and St David’s School is steeped in it.”

‍Assistant headteacher Elizabeth Speakman said: “It was great that Chris and Ron have taken an interest in our school’s history. The children loved meeting them, and next term we’d love to celebrate our history and how it shapes our future.”