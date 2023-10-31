Hot water problems lead to closure of Wigan borough high school - one day after it reopens

A Wigan borough school has been forced to close its doors – just a day after reopening following the half-term break.

Staff and pupils returned to The Westleigh School on Monday, after being shut for a week for the holiday.

But on Tuesday it was discovered that there was no hot water at the Westleigh Lane school, so it had to be closed for the day.

A statement posted on the school’s Facebook page shortly after 8.10am on Tuesday said: “Parents/Students, as we have arrived in this morning, school is without hot water and for Health and Safety reasons, school must be closed. We expect to be open as normal tomorrow and will keep you updated. We apologise for the short notice and inconvenience.