Cath Taylor says that instead of the “R” word she will prefer to use the term evolving.

Mrs Taylor, has achieved phenomenal success over her career, working endlessly in support of children and young people, especially those with special educational needs.

Starting her career in a mainstream secondary school, as a food technology teacher, she gained her first headteacher post at Hindley’s Oakfield High School and College in 2008. Oakfield has subsequently achieved three consecutive outstanding reports from Ofsted.

In 2014, Mrs Taylor was approached by Wigan Council to support Landgate School in Bryn. Accepting that challenge saw her lead the school from “requiring improvement” to its latest Ofsted report that stated “There is enough evidence of improved performance to suggest that the school could be judged outstanding if we were to carry out a section 5 inspection now”.

In 2015, Mrs Taylor brought Oakfield and Landgate together to form The Aspire Federation, of which she became executive headteacher.

Colleagues say that many schools across Wigan have benefitted from Mrs Taylor’s extensive knowledge of SEND, expertise in implementing robust systems and processes and her skills within coaching and mentoring.

So too of her dedication and infectious passion to create the highest quality possible.

A federation spokesperson said: “She has a contagious leadership style that has secured staff, parent and the wider community to her ‘can do’ ethos for all pupils resulting in the federation achieving many awards and accolades.

"Mrs Taylor still has the same dedication, energy and commitment she had when she first became a teacher and her passion to make a real difference to the education of our young people has been truly inspiring.

"Mrs Taylor has consistently ensured that the most vulnerable children are considered top priority and has worked determinedly to raise standards, building a culture of collaboration and high expectations to enhance opportunities for SEND and mainstream learners across Wigan.”

In her letter to parents and carers, Mrs Taylor said: “For those of you who know me well, the word retirement is not for me. I will be using the phrase ‘evolving’ as I know that realistically I can’t keep still and will always find something to do or have an idea up my sleeve.

"I still have the same energy, passion and determination I had when I first became a teacher. I can assure you that I will continue to passionately support you and your children in any way I can.

“I will never forget my amazing time as headteacher of Oakfield and the fabulous experiences I have had. Coming to Landgate eight years ago has without a doubt been one of the most fulfilling experiences of my career and I am so proud of where our school is now which is a testimony to our amazing staff team.

“I will treasure all the happy memories that I take with me and will never forget the way our young people have enriched my life.

“I would like to thank parents and carers for allowing me to be part of their child’s journey, for their belief and trust in me which I have valued above all accolades.

“I have had the privilege to work with so many amazing people over the years. Although I’m not quite sure where 40 years has gone!”