IN PICTURES: A-level students across Wigan receive their results
College students across Wigan received their A-level results, after two years of hard work and studying through the disruption of a global pandemic.
By Holly Pritchard
Tuesday, 23rd August 2022, 4:55 am
We visited colleges across the borough to see the reactions of A-level students opening their results, and to find out what their next steps and future plans would be.
There were smiles all round as proud parents stood on the sidelines and friends hugged and jumped for joy, before they went out for meals and other celebrations.
