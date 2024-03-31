In pictures: a tour around the new and improved home of Hope School and College

We took tour around the new home to Hope School and College on the former site of Central Park and Pemberton High, Montrose Avenue, Norley. College students study educational and vocational qualifications, learn independent living skills and skills for future learning and employment. There are plans to demolish and refurbish other parts of the site in the future as more pupils move over from the old site at Marus Bridge which are deemed “unfit for purpose”.