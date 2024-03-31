In pictures: a tour around the new and improved home of Hope School and College
We took tour around the new home to Hope School and College on the former site of Central Park and Pemberton High, Montrose Avenue, Norley. College students study educational and vocational qualifications, learn independent living skills and skills for future learning and employment. There are plans to demolish and refurbish other parts of the site in the future as more pupils move over from the old site at Marus Bridge which are deemed “unfit for purpose”.
Head of College Nicola Holland, right, with a student in the Bistro. Students study educational and vocational qualifications, learn independent living skills and skills for future learning and employment. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
from left, Chair of Governors Christine Slonker, Coun Jenny Bullen, SEND service lead Kellie Williams, Assistant director education Cathy Pealing and head of college Nicola Holland. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
