In pictures: a tour around the new and improved home of Hope School and College

We took tour around the new home to Hope School and College on the former site of Central Park and Pemberton High, Montrose Avenue, Norley. College students study educational and vocational qualifications, learn independent living skills and skills for future learning and employment. There are plans to demolish and refurbish other parts of the site in the future as more pupils move over from the old site at Marus Bridge which are deemed “unfit for purpose”.
By Michelle Adamson
Published 31st Mar 2024, 12:30 BST

Head of College Nicola Holland, right, with a student in the Bistro. Students study educational and vocational qualifications, learn independent living skills and skills for future learning and employment.

Head of College Nicola Holland, right, with a student in the Bistro. Students study educational and vocational qualifications, learn independent living skills and skills for future learning and employment. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

from left, Chair of Governors Christine Slonker, Coun Jenny Bullen, SEND service lead Kellie Williams, Assistant director education Cathy Pealing and head of college Nicola Holland.

from left, Chair of Governors Christine Slonker, Coun Jenny Bullen, SEND service lead Kellie Williams, Assistant director education Cathy Pealing and head of college Nicola Holland. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Students at Hope College.

Students at Hope College. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Coun Jenny Bullen portfolio holder for children and families

Coun Jenny Bullen portfolio holder for children and families Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

