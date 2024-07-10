IN PICTURES: Aspull school gala
By Michelle Adamson
Published 10th Jul 2024, 12:30 BST
There was lots of family fun at the Our Lady's RC primary school, Aspull, school sports and summer gala day.
Family fun at the Aspull Our Lady's RC primary school, Aspull, school sports day and summer gala day.Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
Betti Worth, right, who was a contender on tv show Gladiators, visits Aspull Our Lady's RC primary school, Aspull, school sports day and summer gala day.Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
