IN PICTURES: Celebrating King Charles III's coronation at Highfield St Matthew's CE Primary School

Staff and pupils enjoyed a celebration fit for a king as they celebrated the coronation.
There was a day of events which included a street party, art, dressing up, dance workshops and a bake-off at Highfield St Matthew's CE Primary School.
1. Celebrating the coronation at Highfield St Matthew's CE Primary School
Celebrating the coronation at Highfield St Matthew's CE Primary School Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
2. Celebrating the coronation at Highfield St Matthew's CE Primary School
Celebrating the coronation at Highfield St Matthew's CE Primary School Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
3. Celebrating the coronation at Highfield St Matthew's CE Primary School
Celebrating the coronation at Highfield St Matthew's CE Primary School Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
4. Celebrating the coronation at Highfield St Matthew's CE Primary School
Celebrating the coronation at Highfield St Matthew's CE Primary School Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson