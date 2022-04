Danny Jubb, owner of Curious Critters, took a selection of cute animals and more unusual creatures to show children at Standish Library.

It was a chance for youngsters to learn all about the animals, as well as to hold and touch them in a hands-on experience.

There were plenty of “oohs” and “aahs” as the children got to grips with the critters.

Here are just a few of the youngsters who met the animals at the sessions, which was part of Easter holiday activities.

