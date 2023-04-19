The Mayor of Wigan Coun Marie Morgan met pupils, staff and delegates as she was invited to put the first spade in the ground at a ceremony to celebrate the beginning of construction of a high-tech new version of The Byrchall High School in Ashton.

The site will open in autumn 2024, boasting outdoor cinema spaces, a science and technology “learning environment” and multi-use sports facilities.

The 1960s-built establishment in Ashton was one of four schools in Wigan that received a portion of the Department for Education’s £1bn School Rebuilding Programme.

And it is one of 50 new “eco and self-sustainable schools” to be built in the UK over the next three years.

The Warrington Road-based school has 1,200 pupils in a space that “is no longer fit for purpose”, according to a planning statement.

The school will remain operational as building work is done, with development in phases.

The new building taking place on sports pitches and open spaces. Byrchall shares pitches with neighbouring school St Edmund Arrowsmith RC High.

Ceremony to start the construction of new school The Mayor of Wigan Coun Marie Morgan, centre, with pupils head girl Keira Aspinall, left, and head boy Toby Devereux, right, as the Mayor was invited to put the first spade in the ground at a ceremony to celebrate the beginning of construction for the new school building in the grounds of Byrchall High School, Ashton-in-Makerfield.

New school building to commence The Mayor of Wigan Coun Marie Morgan meets pupils, staff and delegates, as she was invited to put the first spade in the ground at a ceremony to celebrate the beginning of the construction of the new school building in the grounds of Byrchall High School, Ashton-in-Makerfield.

Byrchall High School, Ashton-in-Makerfield. Year Seven pupils Sam Martin, 11, and Thomas Jennings, 12, right, take a look at the plans for their new school.

Byrchall High School Headteacher Alan Birchall speaks at the event.

