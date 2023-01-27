News you can trust since 1853
IN PICTURES: Holocaust Memorial Day in Wigan

Wigan borough citizens stood in solemn remembrance of the world's victims of genocide to mark Holocaust Memorial Day.

By Michelle Adamson and Charles Graham
1 hour ago
Updated 27th Jan 2023, 6:02pm

Ceremonies were held on Friday at both Wigan and Leigh's town halls.

The events were organised by former teacher Jean Hensey-Reynard ,who has been involved in promoting holocaust education programmes for almost a quarter of a century.

In Wigan, the ceremony saw St John Fisher year seven pupils do a drama/dance/musical performance based on the theme “Ordinary People doing Extra Acts of Bravery”.

At Leigh Town Hall, Sacred Heart RC Primary pupils brought their paper photo frames of the “ordinary people” they had been learning about from the Holocaust Memorial Day website.

1. Holocaust Memorial Day

Pupils from St John Fisher High School perform a moving piece.

Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

2. Holocaust Memorial Day

The Mayor of Wigan Coun Marie Morgan reads the Statement of Commitment.

Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

3. Holocaust Memorial Day

Monica Meehan reads 'We Are the Shoes'

Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

4. Holocaust Memorial Day

Members of Leigh Paperback Writers.

Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

