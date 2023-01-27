IN PICTURES: Holocaust Memorial Day in Wigan
Wigan borough citizens stood in solemn remembrance of the world's victims of genocide to mark Holocaust Memorial Day.
The events were organised by former teacher Jean Hensey-Reynard ,who has been involved in promoting holocaust education programmes for almost a quarter of a century.
In Wigan, the ceremony saw St John Fisher year seven pupils do a drama/dance/musical performance based on the theme “Ordinary People doing Extra Acts of Bravery”.
At Leigh Town Hall, Sacred Heart RC Primary pupils brought their paper photo frames of the “ordinary people” they had been learning about from the Holocaust Memorial Day website.