IN PICTURES: Presentation evening for successful students in adult education

There was plenty to celebrate as an adult education centre held its first presentation evening for students since the pandemic began.

By Holly Pritchard
Sunday, 11th September 2022, 3:45 pm

An event was held at St Peter’s Pavilion, in Hindley, for ACE – Adult Community Education Wigan and Leigh – which is a non-profit, voluntary organisation offering educational activities and community-based training for adults with learning disabilities.

The evening, which showcased the achievements of 45 students, was attended by the Mayor of Wigan Coun Marie Morgan and her consort Coun Clive Morgan, while Lance Crooks, aka The Elvis Experience, provided the entertainment.

1. The Mayor of Wigan Coun Marie Morgan presents certificates to students at ACE (Achieve, Create, Enjoy) Adult Community Education Wigan and Leigh, at the awards celebration evening, held at St Peter's Pavilion, Hindley.

The Mayor of Wigan Coun Marie Morgan presents certificates to students at ACE (Achieve, Create, Enjoy) Adult Community Education Wigan and Leigh, at the awards celebration evening, held at St Peter's Pavilion, Hindley.

Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

