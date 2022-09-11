IN PICTURES: Presentation evening for successful students in adult education

An event was held at St Peter’s Pavilion, in Hindley, for ACE – Adult Community Education Wigan and Leigh – which is a non-profit, voluntary organisation offering educational activities and community-based training for adults with learning disabilities.

The evening, which showcased the achievements of 45 students, was attended by the Mayor of Wigan Coun Marie Morgan and her consort Coun Clive Morgan, while Lance Crooks, aka The Elvis Experience, provided the entertainment.