IN PICTURES: Pupils sing at rugby shirt presentation

Year Five pupils from the choir of Leigh Sacred Heart Primary School, performed at Leigh Library at The Turnpike Centre and were presented with a Lebanese rugby shirt, signed by the national squad’s players.
The shirt was sent to Wigan Council as a thank-you for hosting many events during the Rugby League World Cup and it was decided to present the shirt to Sacred Heart, as its youngsters sang at a civic reception for the Lebanese “Cedars” team at Leigh Town Hall last summer.
1. Rugby League World Cup
from left, Coun Chris Ready presents the signed rugby shirt to Year Five pupil Wilson, accepting it for the school.
Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
2. Rugby League World Cup
Coun Chris Ready, centre, with other councillors present the signed rugby shirt to Year Five pupil Wilson, accepting it for the school, also books were donated to the school.
Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
3. Rugby League World Cup
Year Five pupils from the school choir at Leigh Sacred Heart Primary School, perform at Leigh Library at The Turnpike Centre.
Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
4. Rugby League World Cup
Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson