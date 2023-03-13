News you can trust since 1853
IN PICTURES: Pupils sing at rugby shirt presentation

Year Five pupils from the choir of Leigh Sacred Heart Primary School, performed at Leigh Library at The Turnpike Centre and were presented with a Lebanese rugby shirt, signed by the national squad’s players.

By Michelle Adamson
59 minutes ago

The shirt was sent to Wigan Council as a thank-you for hosting many events during the Rugby League World Cup and it was decided to present the shirt to Sacred Heart, as its youngsters sang at a civic reception for the Lebanese “Cedars” team at Leigh Town Hall last summer.

