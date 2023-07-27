IN PICTURES: Schoolchildren impress at Marsh Green's Got Talent

Pupils at Marsh Green Primary have been auditioning for the school’s talent competition.

Marsh Green’s Got Talent saw them showcase a wide range of skills in front of their peers.

Those selected for the semi-finals performed for an audience made up of staff, children, parents and a judging panel, which selected acts to go through to the grand final.

The Mayor of Wigan Coun Kevin Anderson attended the final to see the pupils perform.

Headteacher Gill Leigh said: “It has been wonderful to see the wide range of talents our children have shown us. We value excellent academic work but we know children are capable of so many things and felt it was important to give them the opportunity to showcase their passion and skills in other areas.

"All the acts have been amazing and we have been proud to celebrate with our children and for them to be able to perform with such confidence in front of others has been an absolute joy to behold.”

