A new training centre in Wigan has opened its doors.

The new and improved GC Education and Skills centre at Pennyhurst Mill, features expanded facilities including a new construction workshop, enrichment activities and dedicated hubs in specialised sectors including functional and digital skills.

Its tailored programmes are delivered and designed around the needs of learners to support them to achieve a nationally recognised qualification.

The centre will offer individual learning plans with dedicated guidance and support available to provide the best experience.

It is open to learners aged from 16 to 18, who are looking to improve their skills, gain qualifications, meet new people and prepare for their next steps.

Jon-Paul Rimington, managing director of GC Education and Skills, said: “We’re excited to open the doors of our new and improved Wigan Training Centre to our current and future learners.

"The team have worked tirelessly to ensure that the facilities in the new centre are industry-standard giving our learners the best possible start to their careers.

“As a trusted and long-standing provider within the Wigan community, it’s important we meet local needs and make sure that our provision enables learners to gain the skills required to succeed in their career pathway.

"I am delighted that alongside key stakeholders we can offer provision to enhance the skills of local residents and support economic growth.”

Amy Mansour, training centre manager for the Wigan site, said: “We’re looking forward to welcoming the learners to our new and improved centre and we’re confident that the new facilities will greatly enhance the learning experience.

“We’re particularly excited to welcome learners to our new Construction Workshop which will give them the opportunity to put the skills they learn on their course into action in a real-life setting, equipping them with the experience they need for the future workplace.”

