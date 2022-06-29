IN PICTURES: Well Fest at Nicol Mere Primary School

Staff and pupils at Nicol Mere Primary School in Ashton held a Well Fest, taking part in a variety of activities including yoga, martial arts, meditation, drama, singing and music. The festival followed on from their well-being studies at the start of the school year.

By Michelle Adamson
Wednesday, 29th June 2022, 4:55 am

If your school or nursery is holding an event you would like us to feature – contact our photographer [email protected]

1. Well Fest at Nicol Mere

Staff and pupils take part in a variety of activities including yoga, martial arts, meditation, drama, singing and music, part of 'Wellfest' following on from their well-being at the start of the school year, focusing on mental health and well-being at Nicol Mere primary school, Ashton-in-Makerfield.

Photo: Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales

2. -

Staff and pupils take part in a variety of activities including yoga, martial arts, meditation, drama, singing and music, part of 'Wellfest' following on from their well-being at the start of the school year, focusing on mental health and well-being at Nicol Mere primary school, Ashton-in-Makerfield.

Photo: Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales

3. -

Pupils try out yoga sessions

Photo: Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales

4. -

-

Photo: Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
Ashton
Next Page
Page 1 of 6