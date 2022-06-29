IN PICTURES: Well Fest at Nicol Mere Primary School

If your school or nursery is holding an event you would like us to feature – contact our photographer [email protected]
1. Well Fest at Nicol Mere
Staff and pupils take part in a variety of activities including yoga, martial arts, meditation, drama, singing and music, part of 'Wellfest' following on from their well-being at the start of the school year, focusing on mental health and well-being at Nicol Mere primary school, Ashton-in-Makerfield.
Photo: Michelle Adamson
2. -
Staff and pupils take part in a variety of activities including yoga, martial arts, meditation, drama, singing and music, part of 'Wellfest' following on from their well-being at the start of the school year, focusing on mental health and well-being at Nicol Mere primary school, Ashton-in-Makerfield.
Photo: Michelle Adamson
3. -
Pupils try out yoga sessions
Photo: Michelle Adamson
4. -
-
Photo: Michelle Adamson