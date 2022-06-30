IN PICTURES: Wigan pupils showcase their artwork

The exhibition is on display until July 10 at the entrance of Robin Park Leisure Centre, Wigan.
Event organisers Gillian Leigh, headteacher at Marsh Green Primary School, left, and Cathy Whalley, headteacher at Winstanley Community Primary School, with the Mayor of Wigan Coun Marie Morgan next to one of the many art displays.
Photo: Michelle Adamson
The exhibition is a collaborative effort from 18 primary schools in the consortia (WOWs). The displayed work is a showcase of our the pupils’ art work from Early Years through to Year 6 from each school. The 3D pieces had an agreed theme – to choose an artist, then using recycled, upcycled and natural materials to replicate/capture their style.
Photo: Michelle Adamson
Photo: Michelle Adamson
Photo: Michelle Adamson