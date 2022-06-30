This is the first WOWs art exhibition in 4 years due to the pandemic. Historically, this has taken place every two years, so we look forward to getting back on track and are already planning the next exhibition which is scheduled for the summer of 2024.

IN PICTURES: Wigan pupils showcase their artwork

We attended the opening of the WOWS (With Others We Succeed) art exhibition, featuring a variety of work by pupils from Wigan primary schools.

By Michelle Adamson
Thursday, 30th June 2022, 12:30 pm

The exhibition is on display until July 10 at the entrance of Robin Park Leisure Centre, Wigan.

Event organisers Gillian Leigh, headteacher at Marsh Green Primary School, left, and Cathy Whalley, headteacher at Winstanley Community Primary School, with the Mayor of Wigan Coun Marie Morgan next to one of the many art displays.

Photo: Michelle Adamson

The exhibition is a collaborative effort from 18 primary schools in the consortia (WOWs). The displayed work is a showcase of our the pupils’ art work from Early Years through to Year 6 from each school. The 3D pieces had an agreed theme – to choose an artist, then using recycled, upcycled and natural materials to replicate/capture their style.

Photo: Michelle Adamson

Photo: Michelle Adamson

Photo: Michelle Adamson

