In pictures: Wigan school old girls host 52nd reunion

By Charles Graham
Published 12th Oct 2024, 04:55 BST
The 52nd reunion of a Wigan old girls’ association not expected to last more than five years has taken place.

The former pupils of Wigan Girls High School met for afternoon tea at Wrightington Hotel. Ranging in age from 65 to 90-plus the “old girls” chatted, laughed and reminisced. When the association was first set up, the then headmistress Gladys Savigny (Miss Holland) remarked it would be good if it lasted a few years. Instead it has met annually ever since (apart from during the Covid pandemic) with some women attending every year. And the aim is to keep on as long as possible. Next year’s reunion has been provisionally set for Friday September 19. Organiser are urging all those applicable to save the date!

Wigan Girls High School Reunion 2024

Wigan Girls High School Reunion 2024

Wigan Girls High School Reunion 2024

Wigan Girls High School Reunion 2024

