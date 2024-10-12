The former pupils of Wigan Girls High School met for afternoon tea at Wrightington Hotel. Ranging in age from 65 to 90-plus the “old girls” chatted, laughed and reminisced. When the association was first set up, the then headmistress Gladys Savigny (Miss Holland) remarked it would be good if it lasted a few years. Instead it has met annually ever since (apart from during the Covid pandemic) with some women attending every year. And the aim is to keep on as long as possible. Next year’s reunion has been provisionally set for Friday September 19. Organiser are urging all those applicable to save the date!