IN PICTURES: Wigan schools celebrate World Book Day 2024

Dressed up as their favourite characters from storybooks are staff and pupils from Woodfield Primary School, Wigan, and Little Jigsaws Day Nursery, Pemberton, as part of World Book Day celebrations.
By Michelle Adamson
Published 8th Mar 2024, 04:55 GMT

World Book Day

Staff and children at Little Jigsaws Day Nursery, Pemberton, dress up for World Book Day.

1. WORLD BOOK DAY

Staff and children at Little Jigsaws Day Nursery, Pemberton, dress up for World Book Day. Photo: photographer MA

Photo Sales
Pupils from Woodfield Primary School, Wigan, dress up for World Book Day.

2. WORLD BOOK DAY

Pupils from Woodfield Primary School, Wigan, dress up for World Book Day. Photo: photographer MA

Photo Sales
Children at Little Jigsaws Day Nursery, Pemberton, dress up for World Book Day.

3. WORLD BOOK DAY

Children at Little Jigsaws Day Nursery, Pemberton, dress up for World Book Day. Photo: photographer MA

Photo Sales
Staff and children at Little Jigsaws Day Nursery, Pemberton, dress up for World Book Day.

4. WORLD BOOK DAY

Staff and children at Little Jigsaws Day Nursery, Pemberton, dress up for World Book Day. Photo: photographer MA

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Wigan