IN PICTURES: Wigan schools celebrate World Book Day 2024
Dressed up as their favourite characters from storybooks are staff and pupils from Woodfield Primary School, Wigan, and Little Jigsaws Day Nursery, Pemberton, as part of World Book Day celebrations.
By Michelle Adamson
Published 8th Mar 2024, 04:55 GMT
1. WORLD BOOK DAY
Staff and children at Little Jigsaws Day Nursery, Pemberton, dress up for World Book Day. Photo: photographer MA
2. WORLD BOOK DAY
Pupils from Woodfield Primary School, Wigan, dress up for World Book Day. Photo: photographer MA
3. WORLD BOOK DAY
Children at Little Jigsaws Day Nursery, Pemberton, dress up for World Book Day. Photo: photographer MA
4. WORLD BOOK DAY
Staff and children at Little Jigsaws Day Nursery, Pemberton, dress up for World Book Day. Photo: photographer MA