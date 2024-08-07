Inspired by the elite athletes currently competing in Paris, One Vision Studios CIO, based in Newtown, has been holding six weeks of events.

One Vision Olympics was officially opened by councillors Chris Ready and Eileen Rigby, before the sporting contests got under way.

Coun Ready said: “It was great meeting all the staff and students. One Vision is a really special place with special people.”

Students are competing as Team USA, Team Spain, Team Australia, Team China and Team Brazil.

So far they have played rugby, football and basketball, with points awarded for good effort, goals scored and sportsmanship.

Over the coming weeks, they will take part in variety of challenges related to many of the sports in the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

These include team games, net sports and gymnastics skills, as well as track and field events.

One Vision Studios was established in 2015, with its roots going back to a not-for-profit organisation started by a free speech group of people with disabilities in 1998.