Excited staff and pupils along with the new borough mayor Coun Stephen Dawber packed into host Wigan and Leigh College’s conference room to discover which 12 nominees had triumphed in this year’s hotly contested competition.

Primary Pupil of the Year: Skye Burney

Secondary Pupil of the Year: Beth Molyneux

Sustainable School of the Year: St Wilfrids CE Primary Academy

Inspirational Teaching Award: The Inspirational Teaching Award was awarded posthumously to Deanery High teacher Joe Nolan. His widow Debbie Nolan accepted the prize.

