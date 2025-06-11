In this instance these photographs were taken of Ince Rose Bridge High students in 2011, 2013 and 2014.
1. Rose Bridge High School leavers proms in 2011, 2013 and 2014
. Photo: STAFF
2. Left to right: Darryl Garrity, Brandon Gradey, Alex Seddon, Damien Beesley, Jake Hurst, Jordan Heaton, Curtis Hardacre, and Calvin Grady
. Photo: Gary Brunskill
3. Alex Seddon and Nicole Stelfox
. Photo: Gary Brunskill
4. Left to right: Keely Lowe and Rachel Preston
. Photo: Gary Brunskill
