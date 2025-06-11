Ince Rose Bridge school prom pictures from 2011, '13 and '14

By Charles Graham
Published 11th Jun 2025, 15:45 BST
Many of the posh frocks will have already been bought by now but it’s not quite school prom season in Wigan yet. But as the big days approach here is another retro gallery featuring previous year’s events.

In this instance these photographs were taken of Ince Rose Bridge High students in 2011, 2013 and 2014.

. Photo: STAFF

2. Left to right: Darryl Garrity, Brandon Gradey, Alex Seddon, Damien Beesley, Jake Hurst, Jordan Heaton, Curtis Hardacre, and Calvin Grady

. Photo: Gary Brunskill

3. Alex Seddon and Nicole Stelfox

. Photo: Gary Brunskill

4. Left to right: Keely Lowe and Rachel Preston

. Photo: Gary Brunskill

