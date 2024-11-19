Incredible teacher set to attend the ‘Oscars’ of the teaching profession

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rachel Hindley, Head of Modern Foreign Languages at Outwood Academy Hindley, will head to London to attend the ‘Oscars’ of the teaching profession.

Taking place on November 30, the annual Pearson National Teaching Awards UK Ceremony will honour and celebrate the outstanding achievements of educators from across the UK.

At the ceremony, finalists will be in the running for Gold Awards, having already been recognised amongst thousands of nominees earlier this year when they received Silver Awards.

The glittering awards ceremony, which will be hosted by TV presenter and radio broadcaster Gaby Roslin at The Brewery, will bring together teachers, lecturers, support staff, institutions and special guests. The evening will showcase the incredible work of all who work in education, going above and beyond what is required to make young people’s educational experiences not only valuable but unforgettable.

Rachel Hindley (centre) accepts Silver National Teaching Award

Rachel, who is up for Teacher of the Year in a Secondary School, said: “It feels surreal to be a finalist in the National Teaching Awards alongside so many fantastic and deserving practitioners. It's been an amazing journey since being nominated and I am looking forward to the next few weeks and beyond to see what's to come!”

Jude Norman, Principal at the school, added: “As a school community, we are all hugely excited for Rachel to attend the awards ceremony. Rachel is an inspirational teacher who is highly respected by staff and students at Outwood Academy Hindley and we are all hoping that she gets the gold award and national recognition that we all believe she deserves!”

The Pearson National Teaching Awards are organised by the Teaching Awards Trust, an independent charity that has been supporting educators for over 25 years. These awards aim to acknowledge the essential roles that teachers, support staff, and early years educators play in shaping the lives of young people.

Mary Palmer, CEO of the Teaching Awards Trust shared her thoughts on the upcoming ceremony: “Every educator deserves acknowledgement for the exceptional impact they have in both their classrooms and the wider community, every day. The awards evening is a chance to take a moment to reflect on the incredible work happening in early years, schools and colleges across the UK, and celebrate all who make it happen. Huge congratulations to everyone who has made it this far and best of luck!”

Outwood Grange Academies Trust (OGAT) also has teachers in the running for Gold Awards in the following categories:

Early Years Team of the Year – Outwood Primary Academy Woodlands, Doncaster

Teacher of the Year in a Primary School – Natalie Poornomansy, Outwood Primary Academy Woodlands, Doncaster

Unsung Hero – Josh Bray, Outwood Academy Shafton, Barnsley

Entries are now open for educators across the country to be recognised in the 2025 Pearson National Teaching Awards. Submissions can be made through the Pearson National Teaching Awards website.