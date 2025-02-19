..
Infant class pictures from Bryn St Peter's in 2016

By Charles Graham
Published 19th Feb 2025, 15:45 BST
Class Act has been a popular feature of the Wigan Observer for many years now as we present a picture profile of a particular primary school or nursery each week.

Here is a lovely example from late 2016 when infants from Bryn St Peter’s CE Primary enjoyed starring roles. GCSEs will be on their minds these days!

1. George Monk-Roach and Dylan Hardman

. Photo: Julian Brown

2. Harley Young, Jayden Hughes, Jake Burns and Harry Hardman

. Photo: Julian Brown

3. Ronin Huque, Thomas Berry and Thomas Lodge

. Photo: Julian Brown

4. Alex Barnes and Kyle Williams

. Photo: Julian Brown

