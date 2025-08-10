Infinite Schools marks a bold new chapter for Wigan’s SEND community — one that places children and people firmly at the centre of everything we do.

At a time when uncertainty surrounds specialist provision across the country, Infinite Schools rebrand reflects more than just a new name. It represents a long-term commitment to stability, care, and excellent provison.

The name 'Infinite' captures the schools continued belief in the boundless potential of every young person and its vision to build school provision where students, families, and staff feel safe, seen, and supported for the long run.

A place to develop trust in education and have that sense of belonging.

Founded and led by former Super League professional Stuart Howarth, Infinite Schools is rooted in leadership, culture, and the teams values shaped by his rugby career and whole school consensus.

It is an evolution from Edstart Schools Wigan.

As proprietor, Wigan-born Stuart brings a deep personal commitment to building a provision where every decision is driven by school values care, connection and trust, alongside aspirational values of courage, ambition and excellence.

“We are building provision where everyone in our community is cared for, regardless of position whether its our team, students, their families or key people, they will feel safe, supported, and challenged to be ambitious.

"From our curriculum design to the relationships we build, our goal is simple: to offer a school that truly sees Individuals, and helps them build towards outcomes and a life they’re proud of.”

In a time where high-quality SEND provision is under pressure across the country, Infinite Schools is here to help increase capacity in Wigan and Greater Manchester with quality.

Infinite Schools has a track record of success and are proud to offer a diverse, flexible curriculum from ambitious GCSEs in core academic subjects like English Literature and Languages, Maths, Science, PE, RS, to vocational onsite construction and hair and beauty, functional skills pathways tailored to individual need.

Whether a student is working at entry level or aiming for Grade 9s, Infinite School robustly assess, gather evidence and use data and context to shape the right path for every young person.

The school also offers ASDAN life skills programmes, AQA Unit Awards, mentoring/outreach, and CPD for schools, including Inclusive SEND practice, earliest intervention, trauma-informed training, Ofsted preparation, delivered by their research-led staff and trained Ofsted inspectors.

Infinite Schools also has a growing foundation which also raises funds to directly support families and the local community.

Rob Jarvis, headteacher at Infinite Schools: “We don’t just care about children, we deeply care about our team, parents and carers.

"We understand the weight that many parents of children with and without additional needs carry, and we want every parent and carer to know: you’re not alone. This isn’t just a school it’s a partnership.

"Whether it’s navigating the system, advocating for support, or simply being there when things get tough, we’re here.

"You are part of our community, and your voice matters. Together, we can give your child the education, care, and future they truly deserve.”