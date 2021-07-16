Inspectors find improvements being made at Wigan primary school

Ofsted has published its findings from a monitoring visit to Abram Bryn Gates Primary School in Bamfurlong, the second since it was judged to require improvement in both February 2018 and March 2020.

The education inspector found staff and governors were “taking effective action in order for the school to become a good school”.

His report said the school had “an improved and well-ordered reading curriculum”, with staff trained to deliver it effectively and support for pupils when needed.

New reading books had been bought and action was taken to ensure older pupils read books matching their ability.

There had been “considerable” improvement to the maths curriculum, allowing children to develop their knowledge over time, and their books showed teachers were delivering it “consistently well” across the school.

New resources had been secured to support pupils’ learning and staff received “purposeful and effective” training.

Pupils’ learning in subjects other than maths and English was “stronger than it was before”, according to Mr Sproston.

Curriculum plans in many subjects were “well ordered”, but not in all, and the coronavirus pandemic had “hindered” some leaders in developing their plans further.

Ofsted found leaders had worked alongside the local authority to ensure additional support met the school’s needs, including to improve teachers’ subject knowledge and develop the curriculum with a national leader of education.

The inspector recommended the school could improve further by refining curriculum plans in some subjects and ensuring subject leaders check how well the new plans help pupils to know and remember more.