Inspectors find pupils 'immensely proud' of their Wigan borough primary school

Ofsted found St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School in Leigh had retained the “good” rating it had previously been given in November 2017.

Lead inspector Rachel Goodwin wrote: “Pupils are immensely proud of their school. They eagerly welcome visitors. Pupils are keen to talk about how much they enjoy being part of the school family. Diversity is celebrated. Pupils said that they are accepted for who they are.”

The curriculum was found to be “well planned”, while leaders were “aspirational” for all children at the school.

Pupils achieved “highly” by the end of key stage two and were ready for the next stage of their education.

The only recommendation for improvement was that leaders should ensure all staff are confident in delivering the new phonics programme, so those pupils who have fallen behind in reading can catch up quickly.