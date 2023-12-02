Is it really a year? Pictures of last year's Wigan reception class tots

By Charles Graham
Published 2nd Dec 2023, 04:55 BST
Updated 8th Nov 2024, 12:42 BST
This week’s Wigan Observer contains a special, 20-page supplement containing pictures of many of the borough's new reception classes. It’s a marvellous family keepsake.

And just to give you an idea of what is to come, here is the irreplaceable gallery of 112 primary reception classes from the cohort of 2023. Doesn’t time fly?

.

1. Marsh Green Primary - Finches Class

. Photo: B.Urbani

.

2. Marsh Green Primary - Robins Class

. Photo: B.Urbani

.

3. Mabs Cross Primary - Mrs Jones's class

. Photo: B.Urbani

.

4. Mabs Cross - Mrs Barton's class

. Photo: B.Urbani

