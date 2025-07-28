Jolly classroom recollections from Hindley Junior and Infant School

By Charles Graham
Published 28th Jul 2025, 15:45 BST
Wigan Observer photographers have been regular visitors to Hindley Junior and Infant School for many years.

Here’s a selection of pictures they have taken of events, pupils and staff from the late 1990s to about a decade ago.

1. Hindley Junior and Infant School in pictures over the years

. Photo: STAFF

2. Pupils who celebrated harvest by acting out the story of The Enormous Turnip

. Photo: Nick Fairhurst

3. Learning mentor Elsa Devers, Sam McLean, mum of Reception Class pupil Hannah, and younger daughter Alexis Stafford, two, at a healthy lunch box event at Tesco, Cross Street, Hindley, with staff members Gaynor Fearn and Ann Dale

. Photo: Nick Fairhurst

4. Retring teachers Sue Royle and Hilary Buckley

. Photo: Gary Brunskill

