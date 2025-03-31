Junior beauty queen raises thousands for charities

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Fourteen-year-old Byrchall High School pupil Jessica Smith - the England United Junior Miss - recently completed a 100-mile walk to raise money for the charity Mind.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jessica's efforts resulted in a total of £160 for Mind - bringing her fund-raising to date to £2160 for different charities such as Young Minds and Giddo's Gift for young cancer sufferers, as well as collecting for the RSPCA.

The teenager has also been collecting Easter eggs for the Wigan Hospital Rainbow Ward's Easter egg appeal.

Proud mum Joanne said: "She also campaigns for young children and teenagers against online bullying - she is trying so hard to make a difference to the world."