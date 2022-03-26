Grace Baron is a second dan black belt in karate and teaches for Red Tigers Karate where she worked her way up before becomming an instructor teaching the art at both at Our Lady’s Primary School in Aspull and St Marie’s RC Primary in Standish.

She also runs self-defence classes for female students at St John Rigby College in Orrell to help build their confidence.

Miss Baron said: “Offering self-defence classes to girls at college wasn’t to tick a box, but to initiate a passion for sport and to build a confidence in each individual through martial arts.

Grace Baron and principal of St John Rigby College, Peter McGhee

"The most rewarding part for me was seeing the girls who wouldn’t speak to anyone to anyone at the first session, now to be confident and feel empowered to achieve anything.

"If I can inspire one female to continue in sports, either to learn or to just have fun, I know I have made a difference in someone’s life and that is the medal or title I want.” She said.

Highlights in Grace’s career include: 2014 selection for JKS England Kata and Kumite teams; and in 2016 she attended the JKS World Championships in Glasgow taking home bronze in Kumite, silver in individual Kata, gold in team Kumite and individual gold in Koten Kata. At the JKS European Championships in 2017, she acheived bronze in individual Kumite, gold in the team Kata and gold in the individual Kata.

Grace Baron in her karate uniform (properly called a gi)

Miss Baron is also currently going through the rigorous selection process for the 2022 Commonwealth Games that will be held in Birmingham this September.