Children from Sacred Heart Primary School attending Leigh Neighbours’ holiday club this summer at the Turnpike Gallery made some wonderful drawings of Team GB’s only athletics gold medallist at the Paris games, some of which are now immortalised in a plaque celebrating her achievements.
The wall is situated at the end of the little Asda car park on Vicarage Square off Leigh Road.
Keely joins the Wall of Fame which already features operatic tenor Thomas Burke, phycologist Kathleen Mary Drew Baker, author James Hilton, musicians Pete Shelley and Georgie Fame and more.
