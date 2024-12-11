Keely Hodgkinson honoured on Wigan borough wall of fame

By Sian Jones
Published 11th Dec 2024, 12:30 BST
First she had a mural, then a flagstone, then a gold telephone box. Now Olympic 800m champion Keely Hodgkinson has been honoured on a Wigan borough wall of fame.

Children from Sacred Heart Primary School attending Leigh Neighbours’ holiday club this summer at the Turnpike Gallery made some wonderful drawings of Team GB’s only athletics gold medallist at the Paris games, some of which are now immortalised in a plaque celebrating her achievements.

The wall is situated at the end of the little Asda car park on Vicarage Square off Leigh Road.

Keely joins the Wall of Fame which already features operatic tenor Thomas Burke, phycologist Kathleen Mary Drew Baker, author James Hilton, musicians Pete Shelley and Georgie Fame and more.

Children from Sacred Heart primary school attending Leigh Neighbours holiday club this summer at the Turnpike Gallery made some drawings of Keely Hodgkinson, some of which are now immortalised in a plaque celebrating her achievements

1. Keely Hodgkinson Plaque

Children from Sacred Heart primary school attending Leigh Neighbours holiday club this summer at the Turnpike Gallery made some drawings of Keely Hodgkinson, some of which are now immortalised in a plaque celebrating her achievements Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
Keely has joined the town's wall of fame

2. Keely Hodgkinson Plaque

Keely has joined the town's wall of fame Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
Junya and Emily from Sacred Heart primary school admire the Keely Hodgkinson plaque

3. Keely Hodgkinson Plaque

Junya and Emily from Sacred Heart primary school admire the Keely Hodgkinson plaque Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
.

4. Keely Hodgkinson Plaque

. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Keely HodgkinsonWiganParis
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice