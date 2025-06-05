Kickstart your career with an HND in Esports

The esports industry is massive, with global revenues in the billions and millions of fans worldwide. For UK college leavers and adults looking to enter this exciting sector, the Higher National Diploma (HND) in Esports offers a practical and dynamic pathway into the industry.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

You can now study this new qualification at Wigan & Leigh College University Centre. The course, which starts in September 2025, equips students with the skills needed for a wide range of roles, from event management to digital marketing and broadcasting. You’ll cover everything from player psychology to big data, while gaining hands-on experience by organising tournaments and expos.

Studying in our bespoke esports classroom at the Centre for Advanced Technical Studies, students will have access to training performance facilities including analysis software and AI based evaluation of performance tools, combined with guest speakers and industry networking to help to get you job ready.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Skills You'll Gain

Esports at Wigan & Leigh College

The HND in Esports develops valuable transferable skills such as leadership and teamwork. This could involve collaborating on live projects which builds management and interpersonal skills. Becoming technically proficient in mastering tools for streaming, editing, and data analysis would give you the edge.

Other skills like creative thinking could involve innovating ideas in tournament design and marketing. Communication skills can be enhanced from presenting clearly in both live and digital formats. And you’ll gain a sense of entrepreneurship by learning how to launch ventures or manage projects.

Having these skills can also open doors into a variety of other job sectors including media, marketing, tech, and cybersecurity.

Career Prospects

Esports job roles are varied. Currently, there are exciting positions in coaching & player development, event management, broadcasting & production, marketing & social media, and tech roles – including software development, cybersecurity, and data analysis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Entry-level roles like refereeing or administration can also lead to more opportunities. There is also lots of freelance options available too.

Salaries can range from £18,000 – £40,000 (entry to mid-level) while certain specialist roles for top professionals can earn in excess of £50,000.

Esports in the UK alone supports over 1,200 industry jobs. An HND in Esports not only provides a direct path into the sector but also builds the transferrable skills that can apply to many other career sectors.

So, if you love gaming and want to be a part of a fast growing and tech driven industry, why not start your Esports journey with us? For more information and to apply visit: https://www.wigan-leigh.ac.uk/course-detail/he/hnd-esports-production--awarded-by-pearson/1444/