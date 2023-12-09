It’s time to highlight the outstanding work done by our region’s apprentices and the firms who employ them.

The third Lancashire Apprenticeship Awards, sponsored by VEKA plc, Blackpool and The Fylde College, Lancashire Skills & Employment Hub and Electricity North West, will look to celebrate and recognise the hard working individuals and organisations involved in apprenticeships, and how they shape our future.

The awards are now open for entries across a variety of categories, and we are keen to hear from the many businesses and individuals in our region.

Winners from the Lancashire Apprenticeship Awards 2023

The winners will be crowned at The Great Hall, Lancaster University on Wednesday, March 27, 2024, where guests will enjoy a drinks reception, three-course meal and entertainment.

Nominations are now open, and can be made by visiting www.lancashireapprenticeshipawards.co.uk. Closing date for nominations is midnight Friday, February 23, 2024.

For more information, contact the Events Team on 07786060702.

The 14 categories are:

SME Apprentice Employer of the Year - Sponsored by Blackpool and The Fylde College.

Open to a business with up to 249 employees offering apprenticeships.

Large Business Employer of the Year

Open to a business with 250+ employees offering apprenticeship.

Diversity and Inclusion Programme - Sponsored by Lancashire Skill Employment Hub

Open to employers who embrace equality and diversity in their apprenticeship programme.

Training Provider/Programme of the Year

The winner of this category can be a college, organisation or business that provides apprenticeship training courses.

Mentor of the Year

This category is for an individual who has helped and inspired apprentices in the first steps in their careers. Mentors can be the line manager or someone within the organisation that has contributed to the individual’s development. Entries should be completed by either the apprentice and/or mentor.

Intermediate Apprentice of the Year

Open to apprentices who are studying level 2 qualifications (equivalent to GCSE passes at grades 4–9).

Apprentices will be enrolled on an apprenticeship scheme before June 2022. The entry should be completed by either the apprentice, employer or training provider.

Advanced Apprentice of the Year - Sponsored by VEKA PLC

Open to apprentices who are studying level 3 qualifications (equivalent to A Level Pass).

Apprentices will be enrolled on an apprenticeship scheme before June 2022. The entry should be completed by either the apprentice, employer or training provider.

Higher Apprentice of the Year

Open to apprentices who are studying level 4 or above qualifications. Apprentices will be enrolled on an apprenticeship scheme before June 2022. The entry should be completed by either the apprentice, employer or training provider.

Degree Apprentice of the Year

Open to apprentices who are studying level 6 or above. (equivalent to a degree). Apprentices will be enrolled on an apprenticeship scheme before June 2022. The entry should be completed by either the apprentice, employer or training provider.

Health and Public Service Apprentice of the Year

Open to apprentices working within either the Health or Public Service Sector. The entry should be completed by either the apprentice, employer or training provider and have been enrolled on an apprenticeship scheme before June 2022.

Engineering/Manufacturing Apprentice of the Year - Sponsored by Electricity North West

Open to apprentices working within the Engineering or Manufacturing sector. The entry should be completed by either the apprentice, employer or training provider. Apprentices will be enrolled on an apprenticeship scheme before June 2022.

Construction/Manufacturing Apprentice of the Year

Open to apprentices working within the Construction/Development or Manufacturing sector. The entry should be completed by either the apprentice, employer or training provider. Apprentices will be enrolled on an apprenticeship scheme before June 2022.

Professional Services Apprentice of the Year

Open to apprentices working within the Business Professional sector. The entry should be completed by either the apprentice, employer or training provider. and have been enrolled on an apprenticeship scheme before June 2022.

