Landgate School celebrates 'outstanding' Ofsted: Class Act

By Michelle Adamson
Published 24th Feb 2025, 04:55 BST
Staff and pupils at Landgate School are celebrating an “outstanding” Ofsted report. Head of School David Walker said: “Following our recent Ofsted inspection, we are incredibly proud of the hard work and dedication of our staff, learners and wider school community.

“The report reflects what makes Landgate such a joyful and inspiring place to learn. Their recognition of our ambitious, individualised curriculum, strong focus on personal development, and high aspirations for every learner is a true reflection of the hard work and dedication of our entire school team.

"The senior leadership team would like to thank our incredible staff, families, and learners for their ongoing support and dedication to making Landgate School a nurturing, ambitious, and inspiring place to learn.”

If you work in a school or nursery and would like to promote an event, celebrate your staff or showcase your facilities, contact our photographer: [email protected]

Landgate School, Bryn, Ashton-in-Makerfield.

