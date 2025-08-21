Tom Rowe, who is the school’s pastoral manager for Year 11, said: “It has been wonderful to witness the progress of our Year 11 students and celebrate their many achievements. Their hard work and dedication have been exceptional, and we wish them every success as they move forward to the next stage of their education and beyond.”
Leigh Bedford High School's GCSE celebrations
By Charles Graham
Published 21st Aug 2025, 15:04 BST
Students from Bedford High School in Leigh have been praised for their hard work over five years at the school which rewarded them today (August 21) with excellent GCSE results.