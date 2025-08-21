Leigh Bedford High School's GCSE celebrations

Students from Bedford High School in Leigh have been praised for their hard work over five years at the school which rewarded them today (August 21) with excellent GCSE results.

Tom Rowe, who is the school’s pastoral manager for Year 11, said: “It has been wonderful to witness the progress of our Year 11 students and celebrate their many achievements. Their hard work and dedication have been exceptional, and we wish them every success as they move forward to the next stage of their education and beyond.”

Bedford High School students with their certificates

Bedford High School students with their certificates Photo: Phil Green

Bedford High pupil Nathan Prescott enjoys the limelight after a successful GCSE results day

Bedford High pupil Nathan Prescott enjoys the limelight after a successful GCSE results day Photo: Phil Green

Bedford High students celebrate

Bedford High students celebrate Photo: Phil Green

Bedford High students Claudia Chan and Julia Wierzba celebrate GCSE success

Bedford High students Claudia Chan and Julia Wierzba celebrate GCSE success Photo: Phil Green

