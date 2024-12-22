Hindsford CE Primary School, in Atherton, provided hot chocolate, mince pies and chocolate cake to parents and carers, as children sang Christmas carols.

The playground then turned white as snow started to fall – with the help of a snow machine.

Headteacher Elaine Holden said: “This was our way to say thank you to our parent/carers for being such supportive and wonderful parent/carers.

“After the carols, we had music playing on the playground, danced and made it snow with the snow machine.

“One child said that it was the best day at school EVER!”

Also this week, pupils in the brass band from nearby Fred Longworth High School entertained the school with popular Christmas songs.

1 . Winter Wonderland Pupils have festive fun at the Winter Wonderland celebration party at Hindsford CE Primary School, Atherton. Photo: submitted Photo Sales

2 . Winter Wonderland Pupils have festive fun at the Winter Wonderland celebration party at Hindsford CE Primary School, Atherton. Photo: submitted Photo Sales

3 . Winter Wonderland Members of the Fred Longworth High School brass band entertain pupils at the Winter Wonderland celebration party at Hindsford CE Primary School, Atherton. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson Photo Sales

4 . Winter Wonderland Pupils have festive fun at the Winter Wonderland celebration party at Hindsford CE Primary School, Atherton. Photo: submitted Photo Sales