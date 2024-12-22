Let it snow: Wigan borough school turned into a winter wonderland for festive celebration

By Michelle Adamson
Published 22nd Dec 2024, 06:30 GMT
There was plenty of festive fun as pupils enjoyed a winter wonderland celebration party.

Hindsford CE Primary School, in Atherton, provided hot chocolate, mince pies and chocolate cake to parents and carers, as children sang Christmas carols.

The playground then turned white as snow started to fall – with the help of a snow machine.

Headteacher Elaine Holden said: “This was our way to say thank you to our parent/carers for being such supportive and wonderful parent/carers.

“After the carols, we had music playing on the playground, danced and made it snow with the snow machine.

“One child said that it was the best day at school EVER!”

Also this week, pupils in the brass band from nearby Fred Longworth High School entertained the school with popular Christmas songs.

Pupils have festive fun at the Winter Wonderland celebration party at Hindsford CE Primary School, Atherton.

1. Winter Wonderland

Pupils have festive fun at the Winter Wonderland celebration party at Hindsford CE Primary School, Atherton. Photo: submitted

Photo Sales
Pupils have festive fun at the Winter Wonderland celebration party at Hindsford CE Primary School, Atherton.

2. Winter Wonderland

Pupils have festive fun at the Winter Wonderland celebration party at Hindsford CE Primary School, Atherton. Photo: submitted

Photo Sales
Members of the Fred Longworth High School brass band entertain pupils at the Winter Wonderland celebration party at Hindsford CE Primary School, Atherton.

3. Winter Wonderland

Members of the Fred Longworth High School brass band entertain pupils at the Winter Wonderland celebration party at Hindsford CE Primary School, Atherton. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
Pupils have festive fun at the Winter Wonderland celebration party at Hindsford CE Primary School, Atherton.

4. Winter Wonderland

Pupils have festive fun at the Winter Wonderland celebration party at Hindsford CE Primary School, Atherton. Photo: submitted

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Wigan
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice