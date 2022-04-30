To kick off the countrywide event, the famous Wigan author, poet and broadcaster, was joined by children from Media Cubs, a pop-up TV studio and newsroom for children, at Standish Library.

The young, budding reporters had the opportunity to interview him as they transformed the library into a makeshift TV studio, to help them to become confident communicators while having fun.

The festival encourages children, young people, migrant communities and vulnerable groups to use the diverse library services have offer, creatively.

The UNESCO city of literature’s celebration of Greater Manchester’s 133 libraries, including Wigan, is supported by Arts Council England and will run from Wednesday to Sunday June 15 to 19.

It will feature a varied and vibrant programme, with events in: wellbeing, culture and creativity, digital and information, and of course, reading.

Executive director at Manchester City of Literature, Ivan Wadeson, said: "The importance of libraries to Greater Manchester’s past, present and future cannot be underestimated: they are vital hubs of information and creativity in the heart of our communities.

Thank you to National Lottery players and to Arts Council England for supporting this year’s festival."

Creative producer of Festival of Libraries, Caroline Kelly, said: "We've got such an exciting programme planned, packed with free events and activities that anyone can take part in.