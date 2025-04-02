Local College hosts ‘The Big Speak’ Workshop and Digital Enterprise Competition

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

West Lancashire College recently hosted Loudspeaker, an empowering company at the heart of encouraging young people to use their voice.

Loudspeaker attended the College to deliver a series of in-person enterprise workshops, designed to empower young people to enhance their entrepreneurial confidence and provide valuable insights into pathways. The ‘Big Speak’ is built on the belief that entrepreneurial potential exists in every young person, regardless of background or experience.

The workshops focused on helping the students develop key skills that will serve them throughout their careers and focused on entrepreneurial thinking, building confidence, busting enterprise myths, as well as highlighting the range of student support services that are available at NCG to help participants on their journey.

Following the workshops, students were invited to enter a competition to pitch their business ideas. The competition consisted of several rounds, each designed to help participants refine their communication skills while the Loudspeaker team provided them with ongoing support. The competition included a digital workshop which covered storytelling and digital pitches before students were invited to deliver a final pitch!

Participants who registered for The Big Speak will benefit from extensive training, whether they progress to the later stages of the competition or not with key offerings including universal development, pitching experience, plus awards and mentoring.

Lisa Hoseason, the Deputy Principal of West Lancashire College said, "We were thrilled to welcome Loud Speaker back onto our wonderful campus to deliver a series of enterprise workshops that have been designed to empower our students. By offering valuable insights and building entrepreneurial confidence, these workshops are not only inspiring the next generation of business leaders but also opening up important pathways for their future success. Our work with Loud Speaker forms an important part of our NCG Guarantee – equipping students with the skills they need beyond their vocational courses to get them ready for their next steps."

If you would like to find out more about the College and the range of courses available, please contact the team [email protected] / 01695 52300, or visit their website: www.westlancs.ac.uk