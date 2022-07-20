Local school children enlist MP's help planting trees as part of Jubilee scheme

West Lancashire’s Rosie Cooper visited Roby Mill CE Primary in Up Holland for the horticultural venture with the children as part of the Plant a tree for the Jubilee initiative.

Earlier this year, Evie and Haarlem, two children at the school, wrote to Ms Cooper asking for more trees to be planted in Roby Mill after learning about the environment.

Working with West Lancashire borough Council, she enlisted the help of Up Holland Parish Council which generously donated 20 tree-planting kits to the school.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

MP Rosie Cooper, back centre with pupils and staff from Roby Mill CE Primary School and staff from Beacon Park

With the support of the Beacon Park Rangers, the politician and schoolchildren planted the saplings on a sunny morning.

Two new apple trees are now in the school grounds while seeds were also put into small pots that will be taken home by pupils to look after over the summer holidays.

When these have grown enough, they will take them to the Beacon to plant.

Ms Cooper said: “It is always great to hear from constituents with good ideas, especially when those good ideas come from primary schoolchildren who are passionate about saving the planet! I was really impressed by Evie and Haarlem writing to me about wanting more trees in Roby Mill.

“The Parish Council kindly agreed to organise a tree-planting kit for each of the children, who were all so excited to help make a difference. It is fantastic to see each of them taking an interest in preserving and improving their local wooded areas!