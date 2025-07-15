For the fifth year in a row, West Lancashire College welcomed over 500 local Year 9 and 10 students to their annual STEM Festival: a vibrant celebration of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The festival provided an exciting opportunity for young people to deepen their understanding of STEM subjects and explore the vital role these disciplines play in everyday life. Attendees also discovered a variety of potential career paths in STEM fields, some of which they may not have previously considered.

The day featured a line-up of inspiring keynote speakers, including Georgia Williams and Sammi Powell from the Co-op Bank, plus Tony Oakes, Information Security Manager. The event was hosted by Jonathan Campbell from Loudspeaker, who kept the energy high throughout the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Students took part in a wide range of engaging; hands-on activities designed to spark curiosity and showcase the many career possibilities within STEM. Several leading organisations supported the event by delivering interactive workshops and presentations. These included: Element, BDP, NHS England, University of Cumbria, The AA, University of Central Lancashire, Edge Hill University, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Valeo, Tate Liverpool, NJ Bailey, Climarite Refrigeration, Wates, NSG Group, Keepmoat Homes, Peel Ports Group, West Lancashire Borough Council, HCRG Care Group, and Wonderdome.

Local school pupils inspired at STEM Festival 2025

Dawn Hughes, Careers and Learner Experience Manager said, “We would like to thank all the companies who supported our event by delivering fantastic workshops and masterclasses, and of course, our incredible keynote speakers. Events like this simply wouldn’t be possible without the backing of our employer partners. We hope everyone enjoyed the day and we’re already looking forward to welcoming you back for STEM Festival 2026!”

West Lancashire College offers a wide range of academic and applied STEM qualifications for both school leavers and adult learners. To learn more, visit the college website or call 01695 52300.