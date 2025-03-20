Local students celebrate graduation from The Brilliant Club!

Twelve dedicated students from Outwood Academy Hindley have successfully completed The Scholars Programme, a transformative initiative by The Brilliant Club. This achievement marks a significant step in their academic journey, opening doors to competitive universities and beyond.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Scholars Programme is designed to bridge the opportunity gap faced by students from less advantaged backgrounds. Research shows that students from the least advantaged backgrounds have only a 2 in 100 chance of attending the most competitive universities, compared to 28 in 100 for their more advantaged peers (UCAS Multiple Equality Measure). This disparity persists into higher education, with disadvantaged students 20% more likely to miss out on a 1st or 2:1 degree, impacting their future and society as a whole.

The Brilliant Club directly addresses this challenge. Through the programme, PhD tutors share their expertise and passion for learning with small groups of high-potential students aged 8-18. This intensive experience, consisting of seven tutorials and a rigorous university-level final assignment, equips students with the knowledge, skills and confidence to excel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One student shared, “The Brilliant Club has improved my confidence in English language and literature. It also introduced me to the critical thinking model which helps in almost all subjects. Very great experience.” Another student highlighted the programme's practical benefits, stating, “Brilliant club is fun but it is not easy; you have to work for it. It helped me as it taught me a new way to lay out my work and how to manage time. It also gave me an idea of what university is like and best of all, I have something to show for when I apply to colleges or jobs.”

The students successfully graduated from the Scholars Programme

The success of the Scholars Programme goes beyond individual achievements. Research using data from the Higher Education Access Tracker (HEAT) demonstrates a positive impact on GCSE attainment, further solidifying its role in fostering academic success.

In 2023/24, the Brilliant Club worked with 19,968 young people across 872 schools. By 2026, they aim to expand The Scholars Programme to reach over 20,000 students annually, providing them with the tools to access university. They are also pioneering initiatives focused on university transition and student success, ensuring that less advantaged students thrive in higher education.

The graduation ceremony at the University of Manchester, where the students received their certificates, was a celebration of their hard work and a testament to the transformative power of The Brilliant Club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michael Coleman, Vice Principal at the Outwood Academy Hindley, said: “Ourstudents showed their dedication to the programme by attending the weekly seminars and writing a 2,000-word essay. Their contributions to these discussions were a pleasure to see. I am sure more students will now consider university as one of their future paths.”

For more information about the Brilliant Club, please visit thebrilliantclub.org/