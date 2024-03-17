Looking back: archive pictures from Hindley All Saints CE Primary School

The trawl for pictures of local schools in years past from the Wigan Today library today alights on All Saints Primary School, Hindley.
By Charles Graham
Published 17th Mar 2024, 15:45 GMT

We hope this will trigger fond memories of past pupils, staff and events.

1. All Saints' rugby and netball champs in 1993

. Photo: GB

2. Foodie treats at a community fun day

. Photo: Gary Brunskill

3. Teacher Hannah Davies with pupils and a fun day treasure trail

. Photo: Gary Brunskill

4. The school council with their new homework resource kits and pencil cases. Left to right front: Kelsey, Rebecca, Jack, Rebecca, and Lewis. Back: Brady, Eleanor, Robert, Robyn, and Kieran

. Photo: Gary Brunskill

