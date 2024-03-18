Looking back: pictures from Castle Hill St Philip's Primary School, HIndley

This collection of images from the Wigan Today archive focuses on activities over the years at Hindley Castle Hill St Philip’s Primary.
By Charles Graham
Published 18th Mar 2024, 15:45 GMT

It is sure to bring back many memories for ex-pupils.

1. Castle Hill St Philip's CE Primary School, Hindley

. Photo: STAFF

2. Joel Murray, six, joins other children having fun at a circus-themed summer fayre at Castle Hill St Philip's

. Photo: Ma

3. Five pupils in the same Castle Hill class were all named Lewis

. Photo: Gary Brunskill

4. Staff and pupils took part in an Alien Day to stimulate more creative writing. Teachers Kelly Wild and Peter Astle are pictured here with some of the pupils

. Photo: Gary Brunskill

